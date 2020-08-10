Sony’s TriStar Pictures acquired the rights to Whitney Houston’s I Wanna Dance With Somebody biopic and already announced a tentative release date.

The studio is looking at a 2022 holiday release. Although there have been documentaries and biopics centered around the late singer in the past, this is the first feature film.

The flick is produced by Pat Houston on behalf of the Houston Estate, Clive Davis, and more. The film will also feature Whitney’s timeless hits.

Advertisement

No casting decision has been made at the time but it’ll be interesting to see who will fill these big shoes and portray the iconic singer.

Of course, the film will touch on her tragic ending, but the focus will be on her legacy. The producers describe their vision of the film as a “joyous, emotional and heart-breaking celebration of the life and music of the greatest female R&B pop vocalist of all time, tracking her journey from obscurity to musical superstardom. While being very frank about the price that super-stardom exacted, it will be both the rich and complex saga of the search for the perfect marriage between song and singer and audience, and at the same time the moving tale of a simple Jersey girl trying to find her way back home.”