Many people are unhappy about the cancellation of Hulu’s original series, High Fidelity, including Zoe Kravitz herself.

The actress took to Instagram earlier this week to thank the cast, crew, and fans. “I wanna give a shout out to my #highfidelity family,” she wrote in the caption. “thank you for all the love and heart you put into this show. i’m in awe of all of you. and thank you to everyone who watched, loved and supported us. #breakupssuck”

Tessa Thompson commented on the post, writing, “I will miss you alllllllllllll so much,” and Kravitz responded, “It’s cool. At least Hulu has a ton of other shows starring women of color we can watch. Oh wait.”

The streaming platform has a Black stories page dedicated to Black movies and shows, but they’re not original series. The only other scripted series is Little Fires Everywhere starring Kerry Washington.

Zoe Kravitz appeared on an episode of Variety’s podcast, The Big Ticket, and opened up about the positive reviews of the show. “The amount of comments, DMs, things on Twitter, articles written about Brown women who love music, were afraid of commitment, who’ve never seen a person like them on television— they feel seen for the first time,” she said.

“Just breaking away from the stereotypes, I feel like people need that. So I feel very lucky to have been able to deliver that, because one of the most important things for me was authenticity and bringing a real world to life. I’ve lived in New York for a long time, and in a lot of ways this was a love letter to New York with all its messiness and diversity.”

Hulu pulled the plug on High Fidelity on August 5th after one season. The series was a gender-switched, TV adaptation of John Cusack’s film adaptation of Nick Hornby’s 1995 novel of the same name.