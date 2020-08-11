6ix9ine Pays Tribute To Pop Smoke: ‘I Wish You Was Still Here’

6ix9ine is showing respect to fallen rapper Pop Smoke. The sudden death of the Canarsie rapper certainly left a dark cloud over the Hip-Hop community. He was a rising star and a leading force in the Brooklyn Drill movement. Months after Pop Smoke’s unexpected demise, Tekashi 6ix9ine was released.

Prior to his incarceration, the “GOOBA” rapper crowned himself as the King of New York rap scene. During his first IG Live appearance post-incarceration, he reaffirmed that claim. While many could not question him at the time of his arrest due to previous success, many rap peers and Hip-Hops fans changed their opinion following his early release for complying with the feds.

Compton rapper The Game took to Twitter to speak on both New York City rappers.

“Pop Smoke dead but 69 alive. #GuessRatsOutlivingHumansNow”

The Game is not the first rapper, nor will he be the last to comment on 6ix9ine’s run-in with the law. 6ix9ine took the comments to respond saying, “He’s in a better place now… let the man rest.”

The “TROLLZ” rapper took to his own Instagram story to pay his respects to Pop Smoke.

With help from executive producer 50 Cent, Pop Smoke’s posthumous debut album, Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon charted at No.1 upon its release, including a number of tracks placing on the Hot 100.