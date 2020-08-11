According to several confirmed news reports, former Dallas Police officer and convicted murderer Amber Guyger has appealed her murder conviction, seeking to have the charges changed, thus, her sentence shortened.

Guyger, who is serving a ten-year sentence for shooting 26-year-old accountant Botham Jean in his own apartment on September 6, 2018. A little more than a year later, Guyger was convicted of murder, but now her attorneys are contending that there was never enough evidence for a murder conviction. Guyger’s legal team wants the murder conviction tossed, or changed to criminally negligent homicide.

“I feel like she received a slap on the wrist for taking my brother’s life,” Botham Jean’s sister Allis Findley. “This tells me that she feels like she didn’t do anything wrong. She did not step on my brother’s toe. She took his life.”

“She should have received life, so she should take her 10 years in prison and shut up,” added Findley. “If the court was to do this it would prove that, yes, there is systematic racism and white privilege does prevail over Black life. I’m hoping this appeal gets thrown out and her conviction holds. I’m hoping they overturn the 10 years and give her life instead.”