Amir Junaid Muhadith, formerly known as Loon, was recently released from prison and he checked in with The Breakfast Club for a virtual interview.

He talked about his musical legacy, what motivated him to walk away from music, and his current relationship with Bad Boy Records.

His self-titled album debuted in 2003, but he was popularly known for his verses on “I Need A Girl” and the follow-up record. Surprisingly, he was signed to Bad Boy but was able to retain his publishing rights so that he was able to get compensated. Thanks to the song’s success, he was able to negotiate “a deal with Puff that really nobody ever negotiated.”

Advertisement

Loon said he ultimately fell out with Diddy because of business. “My relationship with Puff, we had great fun and we got along swell,” he said, “But then some of the hiccups would come down to business. Especially business that’s already mandated and confirmed.” However, he did confirm that the business fallout didn’t put a dent in their personal relationship.

Loon confirmed that they haven’t seen each other in-person, but they spoke.

During the conversation, he also revealed that the original Harlem World supergroup consisted of Big L and Mase. “The group was supposed to consist of me, Big L, Cam’ron, Herb McGruff, and Mase,” he explained. Loon was the only one who was apart of the group out of the above-mentioned artists. “That’s what definitely compelled me to want to sign on. But because of the relationship that Mase had with Herb and L at the time, it wasn’t where it should have been. We had to go with the alternative which was Baby Stase, my man Blinky Blink, Meeno, and Huddy. So, that was supposed to be the segue from the Harlem World project Mase put out.”

Check out the full interview below: