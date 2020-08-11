In the early 2000s, Def Jam had a loaded roster of the best rappers in the game. DMX, Ludacris, Ghostface Killah, some real heavy hitters, and they allowed fans to match them up to fight in three video games Def Jam Vendetta, Def Jam: Fight For NY and Def Jam Icon.

Now it seems like Def Jam is ready to load up for another duel. The label teased that once they hit 1,000,000 followers they had a special announcement, adding in a video game controller emoji. That tweet followed a message about needing a new game.

The 2020 Def Jam roster is much different than that of yesteryears but still has some impressive names that make intriguing fight options. 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Dave East, Fabolous, Jadakiss, Jeezy, Nas, sounds interesting? How about a bible throwing Kanye West facing off against YG?

You can see the tweets below and let us know does a new game have your interest.