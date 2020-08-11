According to a report from TMZ, federal agents seized $4.3 million worth of bootleg Yeezys and Jordans at the Texas/Mexico border on their way into Mexico.

U.S Customs and Border Protection reported that the shipment contained 1,800 pairs of fake limited edition Dior X Air Jordan 1, which sell in stores for $2,000 per pair.

The agents believe that the shoes were made and shipped from China. They said that the poor packaging and poor quality of the sneakers tipped them off. They also contend that fake Nikes and Adidas were included in the shipment as well.

No one was arrested with the shipment.