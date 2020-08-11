After leaked talking points and the release of the Democratic National Convention, many believed former vice president Joe Biden would pick Senator Kamala Harris of California for his running mate. Tuesday afternoon, Biden has made it official with the announcement.

“I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked Kamala harris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate,” Biden wrote.

He added, “Back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with Beau. I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I’m proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign.”

Senator Harris is the first Black woman to be nominated for national office by a major political party and she is the fourth woman in history to have her name on the presidential tickets.

The social media announcement was followed by an email delivering the pick. “Joe Biden here. Big news: I’ve chosen Kamala Harris as my running mate. Together, with you, we’re going to beat Trump.”

Both Biden and Harris will speak next Thursday at the Democratic National Convention.

