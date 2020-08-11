For every Kanye moment on Twitter that drives fans crazy there are always less noticed moments that remind us of the Kanye we all loved. Yeezy was back on Twitter on Monday to let his fans know that he was thinking about “big brother” Jay-Z.

Kanye posted a screenshot from their 2011 performance at the MTV Video Music Awards when the duo performed “Otis” on stage for the first time. “Miss my bro… real talk,” Kanye said on the social media site.

Setting aside Kanye’s most recent polarizing moments from his presidential run, his online attack of his wife Kim Kardashian-West and her mother Kris Jenner, Yeezy and his big brother have had their own set of issues that may have caused Hov to distance himself.

In an on stage rant in 2016, Kanye opened up to his fans about his grievance with Jay-Z for not coming to visit after Kim Kardashian-West was robbed in Paris. “Don’t call me after the robbery and say ‘how you feeling?’ You wanna know how I’m feeling come by the house… I can’t take this sh** bro. Our kids don’t even play together,” Kanye said at the time.

Miss my bro … real talk pic.twitter.com/qFS5HwYZxU — ye (@kanyewest) August 11, 2020

In 2017, a business related rift between the two insued after Kanye went unpaid in the exclusivity deal he had with Jay-Z’s streaming service Tidal for Kanye’s 7th album The Life of Pablo. Kanye was reportedly owed $3 million for the deal.

Jay-Z took his shots as well on his opening track “Kill Jay-Z” From 4:44. “But you ain’t the same, this ain’t KumbaYe// but you got hurt because you did cool by ‘Ye// You gave him twenty million without blinkin’// He gave you twenty minutes on stage, f— was he thinkin?”

Since this back and forth, tensions seem to have cooled at least a little especially after Jay-Z dropped some more bars name dropping his little brother in the Meek Mill record “What’s Free.”

“No red hat, don’t Michael [Jackson] and Prince me and Ye’// They separate you when you got Michael and Prince’s DNA,” Hov raps. Kanye responded to the record on Twitter saying simply “Throne 2?”

Throne 2 🤷🏿‍♂️ — ye (@kanyewest) November 30, 2018

We may have to concede that we’ll never get a “Watch The Throne 2” from Jay and Ye, but the long track record these two have musically along with the brotherhood they’ve developed on the come up we should hope any differences can be reconciled.