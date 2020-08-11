Do you remember when Lil Wayne’s tour bus was shot up in 2015? Well, they alleged shooter reportedly copped a plea deal.

TMZ says Jimmy Winfrey pleaded guilty to 2 counts of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. In return, prosecutors dropped the more serious charges.

Winfrey is now off the hook for “4 counts of violation of the RICO Act, 6 other counts of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, 12 counts of aggravated assault, 2 counts of criminal damage to property in the first degree and 1 count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony,” according to court documents reportedly obtained by TMZ.

His 20-year sentence was reduced to seven years. He didn’t get out of jail free card because he had unrelated outstanding warrants as per his attorney, Steve Sadow.

Winfrey also has to pay the bus driver $100K as apart of the special plea deal to which he is still able to maintain his innocence although he pleads guilty.

There were previous supports suggesting that Birdman and Young Thug were cited as co-conspirators, however, no charges were brought against the Hip Hop figures. The bus driver, Alvin Lewis, claims there’s an overwhelming amount of evidence like phone records, recorded confessions, and promises of payment. But he believes the Cash Money duo struck a secret deal with Cobb County prosecutors.

Thugger has never publicly commented on the situation, and the head honcho denied having any involvement in the shooting. Birdman and Lil Wayne have since reconciled and they highly-anticipated Carter V was released.