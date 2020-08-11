Machine Gun Kelly explains to his fans why there has been a delay in the release of his music visual for “Concert for Aliens.” The Texas rapper released two songs last week titled, “Concert for Aliens” and “My Ex’s Best Friend.”

Fans have been waiting for the release of the music video to Concert for Aliens, but after realizing it’s taking longer than expected, Machine Gun Kelly explains the reason for the delay on his Instagram live.

“My balls peeked through the nurse’s gown outfit so we couldn’t put out the video because my balls would be all over the video,” he mentioned. The rapper then posted the clip of the explanation to his page for all fans to know the embarrassing reason behind the video delay. “so umm…this is why the video is pushed back a couple of days. #ConcertForAliens #blamemyballs,” he captioned the clip.

Maybe this time around the rapper will decide to re-shoot…..with some underwear. Despite the embarrassing wardrobe malfunction, the Wild Boy made sure to let fans know that his new album, “Tickets to My Downfall” should release by the end of September.