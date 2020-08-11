Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” video was full of beautiful women and colorful scenery, but accenting some of those areas were exotic cats and now PETA would like a word.

“If Tiger King taught us anything, it’s that tigers and other wild animals are abused for music videos, selfies, and gawking roadside zoo visitors. So if real animals were used instead of computer-generated imagery, the message sent is that animal exploitation is Okurrr—and it isn’t. If Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion really care about pussy liberation, they wouldn’t use suffering big cats as props.” PETA to Billboard

Yes, PETA used Cardi’s trademark against her in their statement. Ironically, they also mention Tiger King and Joe Exotic’s archnemesis Carole Baskin recently had something to say as well.

“My guess is that most people won’t even see the Photoshopped cats in the scenes because the rest of it is so lurid,” Baskin said. “I was happy to see that it does appear to all be Photoshopped. It didn’t look like the cats were really in the rooms with the singers. In fact, probably most of the rooms were Photoshopped in via green screen.”

Do you agree with either PETA or Baskin’s points?