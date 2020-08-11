There was a Black-ish episode that was shelved two years ago during season four, and it’s finally seeing the light of day.

The show’s creator, Kenya Barris, announced on Instagram that the episode titled “Please Baby, Please,” is available to stream on Hulu. “On November 2017, we made an episode of black-ish entitled ‘Please, Baby, Please,’” Barris wrote in the post. The episode was pulled due to creative differences.

“We were one year post-election and coming to the end of a year that left us, like many Americans, grappling with the state of our country and anxious about its future,” he continued. “Those feelings poured onto the page, becoming 22 minutes of television that I was, and still am, incredibly proud of. ‘Please, Baby, Please’ didn’t make it to air that season and, while much has been speculated about its contents, the episode has never been seen publicly… until now.”

“One of the things that has always made Black-ish so special is how it deftly examines delicate social issues in a way that simultaneously entertains and educates,” a network spokesperson said in 2018. “However, on this episode, there were creative differences we were unable to resolve.”

Kenya and Peter Saji wrote the episode and the synopsis read, “Dre is on baby duty for the night during a storm, and the household is wide awake. He decides to read a crying Devante a bedtime story, but when that doesn’t do the trick, Dre tosses it aside and begins to tell a story of his own about the current state of the country in a way Devante will understand, on a special episode…”