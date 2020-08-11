Roddy Ricch’s Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial ran up the score on Billboard and dropped off a slew of singles including “The Box” and “High Fashion.” A masterful debut, right? Well, Roddy says his next album will be a full-blown masterpiece.

The California native spoke with GQ and stated that he could immediately double back with more heat, however, has decided to make sure that it is done right.

“Could I drop a new album right now? Yes. Will I? No,” Ricch said. “It’s really not about it being ready or not ready. It’s more about the timing. I really just drop when I feel like it. The next album is going to be a full blown masterpiece. A real idea. A real body of work.”

Advertisement

Currently, Roddy is making himself heard across the world so its no rush to return and in fact, is making less at the moment. You can read the full feature here and get a preview below.