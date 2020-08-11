Damian Lillard isn’t one for the jokes. After going back and forth with Paul George and Patrick Beverly, Skip Bayless felt the need to try and pull on Lillard’s cape saying he doesn’t believe in the Portland Trailblazers point guard.

“I’m still not buying ‘Dame Time’ and apparently the Clippers aren’t either,” Bayless tweeted early on Monday.

I’m still not buying “Dame Time” and apparently the Clippers aren’t either. @undisputed. 9:30 AM-Noon ET. FS1. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) August 10, 2020

In response, Lillard called Bayless a “clown” and hinted that the FS1 host had backpedaled on his criticisms in a previous private conversation.

I have never been buying nothing about you fam. You a joke. And after our private convo full of back pedaling you will never have my respect 🤡 https://t.co/do0yxFgUju — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) August 10, 2020

Ask him what he said when I asked him “ and why you always hatin on Bron ?” https://t.co/0FFrB7CRSV — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) August 10, 2020

At this point, would it surprise you if we get a diss track from Lillard roasting Bayless.

Before Lillard could do that, the Trailblazers have unfinished business in the Orlando bubble. The Blazers are a half-game out of the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference. They’ll finish the season with games against the Mavericks and Nets. All signs signal towards Lillard getting to show Bayless and others what “Dame time” will do this postseason.