While the Brooklyn Nets are preparing for their first-round NBA playoff matchup with the Toronto Raptors, they’re still in need of a head coach. One familiar name seems to be gaining some traction for a return.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Jason Kidd is among several external names already drawing consideration to become Brooklyn’s next head coach. Along with the Hall of Famer, the Nets are looking into former NBA coach Jeff Van Gundy, Los Angeles Clippers assistant Ty Lue and Philadelphia 76ers assistant Ime Eduoka.

Kidd coached the Nets the season after he retired from playing in 2013, leading the team to a 44-38 record and trip to the conference semifinals in his lone season. Kidd’s name has also been mention in rumors for the New Orleans Pelicans if they decide to move on from Alvin Gentry. Kidd also spent three-plus seasons as the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, where he never won a playoff series.

Advertisement

With a healthy Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant on the Nets roster, next season will be about championship aspirations. A head coach who can command respect from Irving and Durant will be crucial for the success of the Nets going forward.