We’ll have to wait a little longer to see the two boxing legends go at it in their first fight out of retirement. The Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. exhibition bout that was scheduled for September 12 has been postponed to November 28.

The 54-year-old Tyson and 51-year-old Jones Jr. reportedly had their fight pushed back two and a half months to “maximize revenue” for the event.

Prior to signing the contract to fight Jones Jr. a series of videos of a still physically fit Mike Tyson throwing hooks made its rounds on the internet. The 80’s era Heavyweight slugger looks like he can still deliver heavy blows as Jones Jr. admitted was a concern coming into the fight.

“His legs are huge and his thighs are huge… It’s very risky, yes. But God’s in control of all,” Jones Jr. told World Boxing News. Jones Jr. thrived as a professional middleweight, but also fought heavyweight in his prime winning the heavyweight belt against John Ruiz in 2003.