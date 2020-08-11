Thanks to the success of both the NBA bubble and the NHL bubble, MLB is now considering a bubble of their own.

Both the Los Angeles Times’ Bill Shaikin and ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported on Monday that MLB is considering a bubble for the postseason. Such a bubble scenario would limit travel and possibly restrict player movement, which would give a higher chance of a successful postseason.

Major League Baseball has had preliminary discussions about holding its postseason in a bubble-type format, sources familiar with the conversations told ESPN.



Early details on why MLB is embracing the bubble and what it could look like, at ESPN: https://t.co/kHgBuVEqp9 — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 11, 2020

While this is an excellent idea from MLB, it should have been the original plan. Both the NBA and NHL have been doing constant COVID-19 testings with not a single positive result.

Since the MLB season started, 18 Miami Marlins players and coaches have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as several players for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Passan says a bubble could take place in Southern California where there are two MLB stadiums nearby (Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and Angel Stadium 30 miles away in Anaheim). NL teams could stay in one LA hotel and play at Dodger Stadium, while AL teams do the same in Orange County and play at Angel Stadium.

For postseason play, a bubble system makes sense because you wouldn’t have a ton of teams and once a team is eliminated, they can proceed to leave the bubble.