A new study suggests that the use of marijuana or any cannabis-related products are not good for the heart. Dr. Rose Marie Robertson, medical officer for the American Heart Association and deputy chief science stated, “The American Heart Association recommends that people not smoke or vape any substance, including cannabis products, because of the potential harm to the heart, lungs and blood vessels.”

The new logical proclamation released Wednesday utilized pre-existing data to make inferences about weed and the heart. In this study, clinical pharmacologist, Robert Page II suggest that marijuana has “the potential to interfere with prescribed medications.” The study also suggests that marijuana has the potential to “trigger cardiovascular conditions or events, such as heart attacks and strokes.”

“If people choose to use cannabis for its medicinal or recreational effects, the oral and topical forms, for which doses can be measured, may reduce some of the potential harms,” says Page.

Page also encourages weed users to buy legally rather than illegally. “It is also vitally important that people only use legal cannabis products because there are no controls on the quality or the contents of cannabis products sold on the street.”

Sorry to break the news to marijuana users.