42 Dugg reloads and is back with a new video for “Big 4’s.” The new release brings in Dugg’s mentor and CMG label mogul Yo Gotti.

The Treamine Edwards directed video shows Dugg dropping brads on a new Lamborghini and then hit the streets of Miami. The video wraps with a poppin performance on stage at a night club.

“Big 4’s” is the third visual from deluxe version of Young & Turnt 2. The video follows the Lil Baby collboaration “We Paid” and the mixtape features Moneybagg Yo, Def Loaf and more.

You can see the video below.