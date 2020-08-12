SOURCE SPORTS: Joel Embiid Reveals His First Signature Sneaker with Under Armour

Joel Embiid hit the court in the NBA Bubble and debuted his debut signature shoe with Under Armour. The UA Embiid One is set to launch on Under Armour and Eastbay.com on Sept. 18, with a further launch on October 2.

The UA Embiid One is created to support the force of a big man, the swift movement of a point guard, and ready to support any move on the court.

The sneaker features UA HOVR technology to assist in quicker movement, Strategic Micro G cushioning to keep the first cut, and moves explosive and brings breathability within the lightweight mesh.

In celebration, Stephen Curry officially welcomed Embiid to the signature family with a video playfully mocking his moves on the court.