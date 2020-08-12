Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman’s Thirty Five Ventures is partnering with Cadence 13 to create The Boardroom Podcast Network. Cadence 13 is a leading premium podcast company and part of Entercom’s podcast network.

This deal is the latest expansion and evolution of The Boardroom, showing the growth of the brand into a multi-channel sports business platform that includes video interview & infographics, The Boardroom University college program, events, an e-newsletter, and now a podcast network.

The network will launch two new podcasts. The Boardroom: Out Of Office is set to premiere on August 12, 2020, and will cover the sports business that is known on the podcast. Host Rich Kleiman will dig deep into guests’ career trajectories, the ins and outs of entrepreneurship, and the stories they’ve gathered along the way.

“The Boardroom has been a primary focus of Thirty Five Ventures and we’re really proud of the platform we’ve built,” said Kleiman. “We’re excited to bring the brand into the podcast space, and we’re looking forward to building a long-term partnership with Cadence13.”

The second debut will be The Etcs with Kevin Durant, a monthly podcast that will combine the Boardroom’s reach and business focus with Durant’s knowledge and pure love of sports, music, and culture.

“I’m really excited to be launching both of these podcasts and this partnership with Cadence13,” said Kevin Durant. “We’re really invested in making both of these pods different than anything else out there, and I’m personally looking forward to having in-depth conversations about some of my favorite topics.”

“We love investing in greatness,” said Chris Corcoran, Chief Content Officer, Cadence13. “Kevin Durant is one of the top NBA players in the history of the game, and Rich is an exceptional leader and entrepreneur; we can’t wait to help create The Boardroom Podcast Network with them and give fans of the NBA, and the business of sports, a much deeper look at all sides of the game.”

The Boardroom: Out Of Office and The Etc’s with Kevin Durant will be available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, RADIO.com, and everywhere podcasts are available.