Keyshia Cole had an extensive relationship with Tupac Shakur up until the time of his death.

According to the singer, she was with Pac in Las Vegas the day he was fatally shot and revealed to her that he planned to part ways with Death Row Records.

“I actually did know [Tupac.] He wanted to sign me to Quincy [Jones] when he was with Kidada, Quincy’s daughter, and he was gonna leave Death Row and go to sign with Quincy. He wanted me to go over there because he said that Death Row was not the place for kids,” she said in an Instagram live stream with Fat Joe.

Advertisement

The Bronx native was curious and asked her to give more details. “[I was] 15. He died when I was 16. Right when my birthday was coming around, I just remember getting earrings in the mail from Death Row Records but Suge, of course, was already in jail,” said Keyshia Cole. “My mom literally came and got us from Suge’s house because everybody got shot that night. My brother and [Pac] used to rap together in The Outlawz. We all drove to Vegas from LA. Pac was in the car with Kidada. Suge was in they car. My brother was in they car. We was in our car. We were kids though. He just didn’t like that, you know what I mean? It was just, like, a lot of drama around that time.”

Are you surprised by this revelation like Fat Joe was in the video below? Check it out.