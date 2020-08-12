Lauryn Hill and Rohan Marley’s daughter, Selah, had the Internet in a frenzy when she spoke candidly about her childhood trauma. The 21-year-old revealed that Rohan is an absentee dad and as a result, she suffers from severe daddy issues.

Selah also said that because of her mother’s hectic touring schedule, they stayed with relatives most of the time. She praised her for being an “amazing woman” but admitted that she was “so angry” and disciplined them on some “slavery sh*t.”

Selah returned to Instagram live to answer some fan questions and someone asked why is she always late.

The singer has built a reputation for arriving later than she’s scheduled to perform. Lauryn arrived three hours late to a concert once and fans were hoping Selah can provide some insight. “Why is she always late? Um, I don’t know actually. That’s for her to figure out. I can’t really…I think my mother gets anxiety sometimes. I also think that she be on Black people time, you know what I mean? I’m not her. I don’t know. Ask her.”

