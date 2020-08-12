Lil Baby took to Instagram to show love to his sons. “I Got Some Checcs That I I Ain’t Touch They For Loyal An Jason …… 💙💙,” he wrote.

He didn’t disclose the check amounts but it’s sure to be a pretty penny since he was once receiving two hunnid an occasion. The price has since gone up.

This adorable post comes after his baby’s mothers, Ayesha and Jayda, got into a heated exchange via Instagram story.

Ayesha, the mother of his oldest son, also accused the rapper of not paying their son’s $10K school tuition. “@LILBABY_1 JASON’S SCHOOL TUITION HAD AN OUTSTANDING BALANCE BEFORE THE VIRUS EVEN CAME ABOUT I HAVE EVERY EMAIL,” she wrote. “DUE TO YOU NEVER PAYING IT THEY TOOK MY BABY OFF THE PORTALS SO HE WON’T RECEIVE ANY VIRTUAL LEARNING PROGRAMS FROM HIS SCHOOL BECAUSE THEY BASICALLY KICKED HIM OUT.”

Lil Baby hardly ever addresses the drama in his love life, and from the looks of the post above, he’s ready to put it behind him.