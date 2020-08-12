According to a recent report from TheShadeRoom, actor/entertainer Nick Cannon has filed a $1.5 billion lawsuit against ViacomCBS, which is the estimated value of the famed Wild N’ Out program.

Viacom announced that they would be taking ownership of the show after Cannon was fired after controversial comments were made in an interview with former Public Enemy member Professor Griff.

Cannon’s team put out a statement, saying, “It is just that simple, Wild’N Out belongs to Nick! The show was created by Nick Cannon with his idea and original thought. Wild’N Out has brought billions of dollars in revenue to Viacom since 2015. And Nick deserves and has earned everything it is worth.”

The statement continues, “From the platforms he provides for other entertainers, the jobs he creates for black youth, the time he gives to mentoring incarcerated men and women, to the money he gives back and puts into communities, homelessness, and people less fortunate. He is constantly evolving both spiritually and mentally, as well as, taking action in learning, education and bridging the gap within the Jewish and African American communities, so that it will allow us to build relationships, work together and learn from each other in order to move forward in equality.”

Cannon plans to reinvest the money from the lawsuit in inner city programs, youth organizations and underserved communities to receive better educational programs.