Spotify is celebrating the fifth anniversary of their RapCaviar playlist with the launch fo the RapCaviar Day 1 Club microsite. The launch is a new digital experience that will allow fans to discover and show who they have been rocking with since Day 1.

The Day 1 Club experience will show fans that they have been rocking with their favorite artists since the beginning, including the first streamed song, their level of fandom, and how long they have been listening to their favorite artists. Those levels will be shown in Gold, Platinum, and Diamond status and allow fans to boost their status.

The experience also allows for fans to show they are the biggest fans by participating in artists quizzes on social media.

If you have yet to dive into RapCaviar, you should, as it has put songs like Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” and Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” on the radar of fans.