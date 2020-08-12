After shocking the sports world by announcing his departure from the NFL Network, Deion Sanders is taking his talents to Barstool Sports.

The NFL Network asked Sanders to take a pay cut and primetime wasn’t interested and the two sides parted ways. Sanders took to Twitter to announce he is heading to Barstool Sports.

PSALM 37.4 My bible also tells me a Good man steps are ordered by the Lord and I’m extremely thankful that I can hear Gods whispers to me. @barstoolsports is giving me the platform to give u everything I got inside of me and more. This next generation needs TRUTH & SUBSTANCE now! pic.twitter.com/5gcG4js4iE — Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders) August 12, 2020

Pardon My Take, which is a Barstool Sports property and the No. 1 sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, announced that Sanders has joined the company. Sanders was a guest on Pardon My Take on July 26, two weeks prior to the announcement, and then joined the show again for Wednesday’s episode to talk about the future of the network.

PMT 8/12 is live. HUGE announcement & interview with our new 👀coworker 👀 @DeionSanders + we continue our Dungeons & Dragons quest in studio with @TimmWoods



– Also B1G + Pac12 cancelled football, Hard Knocks is a bummer, we're sad & much much more



—> https://t.co/nAh2Qz0Hyi pic.twitter.com/AaBdmAX6cT — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) August 12, 2020

According to the announcement on the episode, Sanders will launch his own podcast called 21st and Prime, do some video work for Barstool Sports, and he will join Pardon My Take as an NFL guest on Sunday nights during the football season.

The NFL Hall of Famer is clearly very excited to reach an audience he wasn’t able to tap into on a network show and use the newfound freedom and creative control to say and do what he wants.

An unfiltered Prime Time is great for business.