Three Men Associated With R.Kelly Charged With Harassment and Threats to Witnesses

It seems R.Kelly is headed for more trouble surrounding his current case. And there are others involved. Federal prosecutors in New York announced that they have charged three men in separate schemes to harass, intimidate and bribe the alleged victims of R. Kelly, who faces charges there and in Chicago.

A federal court unsealed Criminal complaints in Brooklyn, charging Richard Arline Jr., 31, Donnell Russell, 45, and Michael Williams, 37, in the schemes, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office in Brooklyn. The feds stated that all three men have ties to Kelly.

Prosecutors believe that Kelly would interfere with the investigation any way he could. It is stated that early this year, a prison staff member gave Kelly permission to use a telephone to contact the third party. Apparently it was a call that “was not recorded and obviously circumvented the protocols in place to ensure monitoring of the defendant’s communications.”

We will update you all as more details are made available.