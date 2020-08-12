R. Kelly is still a hot topic and one of his industry friends, Tyrese, is sticking up for him. Speaking with Fat Joe on his Instagram Live show, Tyrese says that no one has room to judge Kells.



“R. Kelly with all of his videos, what he was doing musically and sonically and how he figured out a way to change and evolve and stay relevant all of those years,” Tyrese said. “I know he’s got a lot of controversy and heat on him, I get it. So ain’t no need to get in my comments and if you write some goofy shit I’ma say it’s okay.”



He would go on to state that he can’t fake it, while also stating other people that are notable have things in their life they don’t want people to know about.



“Just let God do his job. And if I were to find out about what everybody is into, we probably wouldn’t be a fan of anybody,” Tyrese added. “There’s some people that do what they do and they know how to keep they shit completely in the closet and again, when you have drug problems, you are an alcoholic or you got vices that may be inappropriate or whatever the case may be, you’re just trying your best to do whatever it is that you’re doing just hoping that people don’t find out about it. “



You can catch the conversation below. Does Tyrese have a point?