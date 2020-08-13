It looks like the public outcry for justice for Breonna Taylor is finally being heard. For the first time since her death, her family says they’re hopeful after meeting with Kentucky Attorney General, Daniel Cameron.

The AG didn’t reveal if he had’plans to put the culprit behind bars. But he did show concern for her mother, Tamika Palmer.

Cameron reportedly knows a lot about the case and wanted to create open communication with Palmer.

Advertisement

The 45-minute meeting ended and Cameron claims he’s waiting for more information that will help him interview new and existing witnesses.

Breonna Taylor’s family has been pretty quiet ever since their appearance on The Breakfast Club. But their frustrations his a new pool.