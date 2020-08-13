Georgia State law students will be studying Kandi Burruss’ career this upcoming semester.

The school’s future entertainment lawyers will dissect the career of the singer, songwriter, actress, entrepreneur, and star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Attorney and media personality, Mo Ivory, will be instructing the course which is a follow-up to the “The Legal Life of Ludacris” course from last Fall.

“I chose Kandi because she has an amazing career, which spans every aspect of the entertainment industry from music, television and live performance to licensing, apparel, and more,” Ivory told the Georgia State University news hub.

“I wanted to study a woman this time around, and having worked with Kandi in the past, I knew she was the perfect choice. She handles her business and it shows with her success, but all the while she’s completely approachable and willing to share her lessons learned. I couldn’t be happier for my students to learn the law through Kandi’s career.”

Kandi Burruss opened up a number of businesses including a restaurant called Old Lady Gang operated by her mother and aunts. She also recently won The Masked Singer competition on FOX.

“I am honored to be part of this year’s curriculum at Georgia State University College of Law,” Burruss said. “Attorneys are among the most important members of your team. It’s imperative you have the right lawyers around you to assist in making the best decisions. Every contract you sign is building towards your overall dreams and goals. I’m excited to see the students get a first-hand look into some of the contracts that have shaped my career thus far.”

Students will be guided through contracts and key deals that help shaped Kandi’s career.