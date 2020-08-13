Jordan Brand is continuing to do it big for women with the launch of the New York City Apparel capsule.

The collection is equipped with functional women’s pieces that take design from the setting of The Big Apple. Including is a dress, a long-sleeve top, a windbreaker, a full-zip fleece hoody, a short-sleeve fleece top, a short, a flight suit and a utility pant. The colors of the pieces are inspried by the city’s energy at all hours.

The flight suit has a tailored style, while other knitted pieces have more voluminous fits that can be cinched at the waist for versatility in mixing and matching, and the pockets are placed for easy, ingenious access.

The new collection begins to release beginning August 15 throughout Greater China, August 20 in North America, and August 24 globally on nike.com and at select retailers.

You can see the full collection here.