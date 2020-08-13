Kanye West’s Presidential campaign is in a whirlwind. The rapper linked up with Donald Trump’s son-in-law and advisor, Jared Kushner.

The New York Times reports that Ye met with Kushner in Colorado last week alongside Ivanka Trump and another White House advisor.

The rapper confirmed the meeting in a tweet that read, “I’m willing to do a live interview with the New York Times about my meeting with Jared where we discussed Dr. Claude Anderson’s book Powernomics.”

Claude Anderson’s book Powernomics: The National Plan to Empower Black America is a five-year blueprint to make Black communities self-sufficient.

There’s no telling why a Presidential hopeful is meeting with his direct competitor in the middle of a campaign. But there were already reports suggesting that the Republican Party was aiding Kanye West in his Presidential bid.

