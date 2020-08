Rostrum Records Releases Deluxe Edition of Mac Miller’s ‘K.I.D.S.’ Mixtape on 10-year Anniversary

We have officially hit the 10-year anniversary of the K.I.D.S. mixtape from the late Mac Miller. To celebrate, Rostrum Records have released a deluxe edition.

K.I.D.S. dropped originally on August 13, 2010. The relaunch now has two new tracks.

Earlier this year, Mac Miller’s first posthumous album, Circles, released and his team announced a tribute album to arrive late this year.

In the meantime you can hear the deluxe edition below.