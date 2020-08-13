Following his termination with Viacom CBS, it was reported that Nick Cannon would be suing the company for the worth of Wild ‘N Out, reported to have a value of $1.5 billion dollars.

The New York Daily News reports that this information may be false after all, after claiming to have spoken with a rep who said that Cannon suing Viacom is a false report.

“These reports are inaccurate. Nick’s focus right now is on unifying communities and combatting bigotry, racism, and hate of all kinds, not seeking personal financial gain,” said a woman to claimed to be Cannon’s rep.

Although the fate of the popular TV show is unclear, we will make sure to keep you updated on the rest of the story!