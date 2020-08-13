Nike to Celebrate Kobe Bryant and Mamba Mentality with ‘Mamba Week’

Orange County isn’t the only entity set to honor Kobe Bryant later this month. Nike has announced “Mamba Week,” a week-long celebration of programming and retail launches that celebrate the Lakers legend.

During Mamba Week, Nike will celebrate Kobe’s legacy and the Mamba Mentality by providing a $1 million donation to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, amplifying Kobe’s message through the Mamba League and extending Kobe’s legacy of inspiration and innovation through select Kobe products.

Included in the release will be the Kobe 5 Protro in two colorways: “Big Stage Parade” and “Lakers.”

You can read more about the announcement here.