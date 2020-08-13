Polo G plays Martin Lawrence in his latest visual for, “Martin & Gina.”

Gina is played by social media comedian and personality, Pretty Vee. Both Vee and Polo G re-enact the comedic love displayed by Lawrence and Campbell’s characters. They tap into two of the sitcom’s classic episodes, including the pilot episode as well as when Gina gets her head stuck in the headboard. “Martin & Gina” is directed by The Reel Goats, who gained notoriety from their esteemed work with Grammy nominated rapper, Da Baby.

The track is the latest single from Polo G’s second album, The Goat, released back in May. The sophomore project was certified Gold by RIAA last month.

Peep the 90s sitcom inspired visual below.