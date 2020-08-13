Share:

Lil Bow Wow and Lil Romeo were once the youngest, hottest rappers in the game. A Verzuz battle between them two would be one for the books but the former rappers decided to celebrate their notable careers in a different way.

Romeo took to Instagram to announce that they’ve already declined the Verzuz battle, but plans to produce a documentary highlighting their rise in the game.

“For the culture, instead of doing a Verzuz, I already hit Bow Wow to do a documentary, side by side, reminiscing on our historic young careers together. Stay turned and this is how we celebrate each other. God is real. #YoungLegend #History #Nostalgia #God,” he wrote.

Bow Wow already made it clear that he’s not interested in participating in the Verzuz series, although he’ll give his competition one helluva battle.

Are you here for the upcoming Bow Wow, Romeo-centered biopics?

I hope you guys enjoy the NoLimit Chronicles finale tonight on @BET! Five episodes wasn’t enough for this legendary legacy and I can’t wait to continue to produce even more NoLimit content! With that being said, I bet yall never knew that a lil rapper kid by the name of Lil Romeo actually helped save his father’s @masterp empire huh? Just like my pops story, you think you know but you have no idea! My career has truly been unique and on some real life monarchy s*it ha. For the culture, instead of a versuz I already hit Bow Wow @shadmoss to do a documentary, side by side reminiscing on our historic young careers together. Stay tuned and this is how we celebrate each other. God is real. #YoungLegend #History #Nostalgia #God

