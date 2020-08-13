Romeo Miller Reveals Plans to Highlight His and Bow Wow’s Career in Upcoming Documentary

Romeo Miller Reveals Plans to Highlight His and Bow Wow’s Career in Upcoming Documentary

Lil Bow Wow and Lil Romeo were once the youngest, hottest rappers in the game. A Verzuz battle between them two would be one for the books but the former rappers decided to celebrate their notable careers in a different way.

Romeo took to Instagram to announce that they’ve already declined the Verzuz battle, but plans to produce a documentary highlighting their rise in the game.

“For the culture, instead of doing a Verzuz, I already hit Bow Wow to do a documentary, side by side, reminiscing on our historic young careers together. Stay turned and this is how we celebrate each other. God is real. #YoungLegend #History #Nostalgia #God,” he wrote.

Advertisement

Bow Wow already made it clear that he’s not interested in participating in the Verzuz series, although he’ll give his competition one helluva battle.

Are you here for the upcoming Bow Wow, Romeo-centered biopics?