On this day in 1991, B Real, Sen Dog, and DJ Muggs, better known in the Hip Hop world as Cypress Hill, dropped their self-titled debut album on the Columbia/Ruffhouse imprint.

With the in-house production of the now legendary DJ Muggs, Cypress Hill used their Latin lingo from their South Gate, Cali neighborhood to capitalize off of the ever-growing attraction to West Coast Hip Hop. Cypress were pioneers in bringing the LA gang life through a Hispanic perspective to the forefront, mixing their Spanglish and Cali gang slang for a perfected concoction of the Cypress Hill experience.

Some of the stand out tracks from this album include “The Phuncky Feel One”, the murderous, but melodic “Hand On The Pump” and the infamous classic smash “How I Could Just Kill A Man”. The album is certified platinum by the RIAA and was named as one of the 100 Best Rap Albums by The Mind Squad.

Advertisement

Salute to Sen, B Real and DJ Muggs for laying down the blueprint in this coveted Hip-Hop classic!