At 23, Warner Records Rapper, Chika has released a melange of raps mixed with melodies on her new album, Industry Games and now she’s ready to to debut her acting skills in the movie PROJECT POWER.

Starring alongside Jamie Foxx, Dominique Fishback, Rodrigo Santoro and Colson Baker (Machine Gun Kelly) in Netflix’s new Action/Thriller, ‘PROJECT POWER’, Chika also flexes her rhyme skills as usual. The film follows a unique drug dealer, a cop and a former soldier who have one thing in common—a unique pill that gives each user 5 minutes of an unknown superpower. Compacted with everything from cinematic chase scenes and life-like graphic images, the gritty streets and a soundtrack full of surprises, Chika’s leap onto the big screen is sure to please. Journalist Courtney Brown spoke with Chika, Colson Baker and Jaime Foxx during a PROJECT POWER Music Roundtable to discuss their groundbreaking performances.

When asked where she found inspiration to write the character’s Robin’s bars, Chika explains she wrote those bars to inspire herself.



“I was still broke in New York, yeah I had a following, but a following doesn’t pay my bills. I was moving back to Alabama for that reason and in so many ways I had to affirm myself because I wasn’t who I am now. I was writing those lyrics as affirmations to myself because I wasn’t yet who I am now. And it’s great to be me now but I also was writing those lyrics as basically affirmations for myself.”



