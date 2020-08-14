Everybody had something to say about Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B’s “WAP.” And when we say everybody, we mean it as Tiger King’s Carole Baskin even had something to say.



When Baskin spoke to Entertainment Weekly, she expressed concern to the exploitation of big cats citing that that it is not an accurate representation of animals in the wild.



And now we go to Cardi B for her response.



“I’m not gonna engage with Carole Baskin on that,” Cardi said. “Like, that’s just ridiculous you know? Oh, Lord. Like, girl you killed your goddamn husband.”



Cardi is referring to the theory that has spread across the Internet that Baskin killed her husband for control of the sanctuary and fed him to a tiger. No one can confirm it and to this date her husband is believed to be missing.

