Kanye West’s presidential campaign is a hot mess and if you need further convincing why you shouldn’t vote the rapper into the Oval Office, keep scrolling.

It was previously reported that Ye secretly met with Donald Trump’s trusted adviser, Jared Kushner, and the fashion mogul claims they discuss a self-sufficient Black economy.

Kushner said “we had a general discussion more about policy,” and added that Kanye has great ideas for the country. He didn’t imply that they had any prior conversation before this meeting, but Kanye told Forbes they speak “almost daily.”

Kanye West claimed he “took of the MAGA hat” in a recent Forbes interview but there are many clues implying that he’s in bed with the Republican Party and still secretly supports Trump.

Rudy Giuliani confirmed that Ye is still a Trump supporter via TMZ last weekend. Additionally, Kushner made it a point to make it known that he knows Kanye for ten years.

“Kanye’s been a friend of mine for, I’ve known him for about 10 years and you know we talk every now and again about different things. And we both happened to be in Colorado and so we got together and had a great discussion about a lot of things,” Kushner said. “He has some great ideas for what he’d like to see happen for the country and that’s why he has the candidacy he’s been doing. But, again, there’s a lot of issues that the President’s championed that he admires and it was just great to have a friendly discussion,” he added

Back in 2018, Kanye met with Trump, Kushner, and Mike Pence. So although this all sounds like an episode of Shonda Rhimes’ Scandal, the theories aren’t too far-fetched.