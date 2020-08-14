Drake teased a new video on Instagram showing him glide across a body of water on a jet ski. Who knew that body of water was actually at the Nike headquarters. The 6ix God has released a video or his new single “Laugh Now Cry Later” from his forthcoming Certified Lover Boy album.



Drake grabbed Chicago’s reigning MVP, Lil Durk, for the track as they both wear caps of their hometown hoops team to match with their oversized suits just like it was the draft day.



Cameos in the video include Kevin Durant, Odell Beckham Jr., Marshawn Lynch, and more.



You can check it out below and let us know what you think. Ready for the new album?