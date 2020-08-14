Larry Wilmore to Return to Late Night This Fall For New NBC Talk Show

Black-ish writer and comedian Larry Wilmore is set to return to the late-night desk this fall as NBC launches new political comedy shows for September. Wilmore’s new show which is currently untitled is part of a Fall 2020 rollout NBC put together for it’s Peacock streaming outlet.

Wilmore previously hosted The Nightly Show that would follow Trevor Noah’s The Daily Show but was canceled in 2016 prior to the election of Donald Trump which would’ve likely boosted viewership as it’s done for other late-night programs.

According to Variety, NBC has booked Wilmore for 11 episodes of his untitled show which is likely to mirror his Comedy Central program in regard to politically driven comedic content.

NBC is also launching The Amber Ruffin Show with Late Night with Seth Meyers writer Amber Ruffin. “We can’t wait to write sketches, songs and jokes about this terrible time we call now!” Ruffin said in a statement.