Nas has a new album on the way entirely produced by Hit-Boy titled King’s Disease. Giving the first taste of the album for fans, the Queensbridge legend releases “Ultra Black.”



The work between the two has been rumored since Hit-Boy took on Boi-1da at the start of quarantine. As for the King’s Disease project, it is slated to be 14 tracks in total.



The King’s Disease album will be available for fans on August 21. You can hear the new release below.