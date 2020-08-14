Oprah Winfrey, Black Thought and More to Star in ‘Between the World and Me’ HBO Special

In 2015, Ta-Nehisi Coates wrote the book Between the World and Me which was crafted as a letter to his son about life growing up as a Black man in America. Coates mixes personal experiences with race along with national storylines like Trayvon Martin that helped shape the world both he and his son experience today.

In July, HBO announced a stage adapted version of The New York Times bestseller and now an A-list cast has been announced as part of the special. Angela Basset, Oprah Winfrey, The Roots rapper Black Thought, Joe Morton, Alicia Garza, Courtney B. Vance, Phylicia Rashad, Pauletta Washington, and Susan Kelechi will all star in the theatrical remake of the book.

Shot at Harlem’s Apollo Theatre, Kamilah Forbes has been tapped to direct the special according to The Hollywood Reporter. The special is expected to premiere toward the end of 2020 but could be pushed back due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The project is currently still in production.

