Toronto has bred successful native artists over the past decade. Raeshaun desires to follow the same trajectory. His musical pursuit began in 2018, when he decided to quit his job and devote to his craft full-time. On his last day of work as a senior accountant at KPMG, he emailed over 7,000 Canadian employees, alerting them of his next journey. The email helped his notoriety after going viral.

With 2 years under his belt as a full-time artist, he has performed at SXSW, worked with Juno, MTV and MMVA winning artists, in addition to having 3 single featured on Toronto’s Flow 93.5 Hip-Hop Radio station. Raeshaun looks to continue that momentum with his latest single, “Dubai.” On the hook, Raeshaun sings:

I wanna take you to Dubai, Give you what you like Show you all the lights like I'm Kanye Queen up her crib Hold it down like Beyonce Baby know that she gon buss it down Like fiancé

“Dubai” features Canadian artist, Karl Wolf as well. Check out his latest single on all streaming platforms.

