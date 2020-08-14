C.R.E.A.M. rules everything around me … Ice cream that is. RZA joined forces with Good Humor to replace the well-known ice cream jingle, “Turkey in the Straw.”

Rolling Stone reports the Wu-Tang star’s jingle “drew inspiration from his childhood memories of chasing after ice cream trucks on Staten Island –blending traditional ice cream truck sounds with jazz and hip-hop elements,” as per a press release.

“We can change the dynamics,” RZA says in a behind-the-scenes video about the making of the jingle. “We can make a new ice cream jingle for a new era.” You can hear a snippet of the jingle below and it’s pleasing me and my homegirls.

“We wanted to make a melody that includes all [communities], that’s good for every driver, that’s good for every kid,” RZA continues. “And I’m proud to say, for the first time in a long time, a new ice cream jingle will be made available to trucks all across the country, in perpetuity. That means forever—like Wu-Tang’s forever. And I can assure you, this one is made with love.”

“RZA’s jingle will be available to ice cream trucks in the U.S. via music boxes produced by Nichols Electronics starting this month,” reports Rolling Stone.

Nichols Electronics is the company that manufactured the music box for ice cream trucks since 1957. Their website announced that they will no longer sell music boxes with the outdated, minstrel-originated tune.