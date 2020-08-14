Snoop Dogg has dropped a tribute to Nipsey Hussle a day before the late rapper’s 35th birthday titled “Nipsey Blue.”
“A tribute to my neffew Nip comin tomorrow,” Snoop wrote on Instagram announcing the collaboration.
The new release features a sample of Dorothy Moore’s “Misty Blue” and is available below.
Dan Garcia
